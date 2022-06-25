Archdiocese comments on the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade

The Archdiocese of Agana sent out a message regarding the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.
It can be read in full below:
The Catholic Church on Guam hails the United States Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe vs Wade. We can say that this is a triumph of Good against Evil. We praise God the Creator and Source of Life for answering the prayers and sacrifices offered by many of our people here and worldwide, particularly those promoting Pro-life and the protection of unborn children.
We are grateful for the courage of the members of the Supreme Court who made the decision of life over death.
It’s been nearly a half century since we witnessed the infamous decision of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs Wade in 1973 and the horrific devastation that ensued upon the lives of millions of defenseless and innocent individuals. Besides the innocent unborn children killed through abortion, we have millions of mothers traumatized and in need of guidance, help and healing from the ordeal of their tragic actions.
Though the Supreme Court justices have made their landmark decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, the fight to end abortion is far from completed. The decision by the Supreme Court now places control of whether to restrict or allow abortion of innocent lives upon the shoulders of individual states and jurisdictions. On Guam, we pray that prior legislation restricting abortion on island now regains its legal foothold or that new, proposed legislation such as the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022 becomes law.
On our island and everywhere in our country, we cannot be indolent in our work to promote the sanctity of life, because satan is always in our midst. He “is like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. (1 Peter 5:8)
As Catholics, we must be firm in following the moral authority of God and the teaching presented by the Church that "life must be protected with the utmost care from the moment of conception" (Second Vatican Council's Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World, no. 51).
We call on all Catholics and people of goodwill to persevere in the work to promote life and protect the innocent and defenseless. Though there are multitudes who rejoice today, there is much anger and fear in the hearts of many of our brothers and sisters across the nation. Please promote peace and compassion to one and all.
As well, to our women who are encountering difficulties and hard decisions to make, please know that your Church is here to assist you. We can provide you with spiritual guidance and counseling from trained, volunteer experts of our Catholic Pro-life Committee. We work with and support big-hearted groups such as Safe Haven, which provides women with pregnancy resources; Harvest House which helps children find loving foster families; and Ohalaˈ Adoptions which provides a compassionate choice for birthing mothers by bringing hope, love and a safe and nurturing environment for children through adoption.
For women who made the regrettable decision to have an abortion years ago or more recently – including complicit men or family members – our merciful Lord loves you. He extends to you his open arms and invitation to healing, forgiveness and the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Our Father desires to embrace you with the Sacraments and awaits your coming.
We ask the Blessed Mother to intercede for us with her maternal affection, particularly to all our women and all mothers in Guam. Blessings upon you all!