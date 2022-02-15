Archdiocese to amend $34.38M plan to pay clergy sex abuse claimants

The Archdiocese of Agana said it will amend its up to $34.38 million clergy sex abuse payment plan to fix what it admitted is a deficiency: a lack of details.
This comes after the archdiocese criticized the payment plan offered by the committee representing abuse claimants and other creditors, saying it lacks details about real estate property that the committee wants transferred to a trust for claimants' payout.
"In truth, the debtor's disclosure statement suffers from the same deficiency and the debtor will amend its submission to correct this issue," Archdiocese attorneys Bruce Anderson and John Terlaje said in court filings.
The Archdiocese seeks to pay abuse claimants and other creditors $27.96 million to $34.38 million, while the creditors committee's plan involves payment to abuse claimants of at least $100 million and real estate assets.
The two competing plans are up for a hearing on March 4.
The creditors committee listed about 100 properties that it seeks to be transferred to a trust that would be used to compensate creditors, but indicated only the lot numbers and locations and not the name of the building or other identifiers.
The Archdiocese said the first property on the creditor committee's list, for example, only identifies it as "AGA13" and "Lot 8-1, Block 22, Hagåtña."
The limited information, according to the archdiocese, is meaningless to most persons who read the committee's disclosure statement and plan.
That piece of property is the location of Kusina Kamalen, which provides food and clothing to the poor and operates a soup kitchen, the archdiocese said.
The archdiocese also said some of the properties that the creditors committee listed have encumbrances and restrictions.
An example of this is the committee-listed Yona lot that the archdiocese said pertains to the former Accion Hotel.
"This property is already sold and cannot be transferred into trust," the archdiocese said.
The archdiocese, in its objection to the creditor committee's payment plan, identified each of the estimated 100 properties, which include the areas where the parishes and schools sit, cemeteries, empty lots and parking lots.
Archdiocese attorneys asked the court to require the creditors committee to provide these "information" as well.