Archdiocese urges island leaders to support children 'in the womb'

In a letter to the island’s Catholic community, Archdiocese of Agana officials called on the leaders of Guam to “support the humanity of children in the womb who would be otherwise slaughtered by abortion.”
The July 8 letter by Rev. Romeo Convocar, vicar general, was issued after the attorney general wrote to local senators and told them that any regulation of abortion on Guam is in the hands of the Guam Legislature.
Convocar, writing on behalf of Archbishop Michael Byrnes, reiterated that church supports the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. By overturning Roe, the high court left it up to states and territories to legislate abortion.
Attorney General Leevin Camacho wrote in his opinion memorandum to senators that the Supreme Court decision is clear.
“It is for the legislature to decide abortion regulation. Not the judiciary. Not the executive branch of government,” Camacho wrote.
In addition to a restating its support of the downfall of Roe, Convocar renewed the Archdiocese of Agana's support of The Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022.
“Abortion is an intrinsic evil that cannot be justified. No one should support this intrinsic evil,” Convocar wrote. “The right to life is God-given, not granted by the government. Aborting one’s precious child in the womb, assisting or aiding in an abortion or promoting abortion and much more providing legal protection to abortion, and normalizing it, is a grave moral evil.”
The Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022 was introduced on April 8, before the Supreme Court overturned Roe. Sens. Telena Nelson, Christopher Duenas, Amanda Shelton, Tony Ada and Frank Blas Jr. introduced the measure, which was authored by local attorney Peter Sgro Jr.
The bill aims to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The measure also includes a provision that would allow private citizens to sue people who performed an abortion in violation of The Guam Heartbeat Act, or anyone who aids a person who gets an abortion in violation of The Guam Heartbeat Act. This enforcement provision is similar to Texas’s controversial S.B. 8, a restrictive abortion ban that went into effect last year.
Although the Guam Heartbeat Act has had public hearings, as of July 8, it had not progressed through the legislative process. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said she would veto The Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022.
At the same time, there is a federal court order in place that temporarily blocks the local government from enforcing a part of local law that requires people to get information about abortions in-person. By blocking the local government from enforcing this part of the law, the court cleared the way for residents here to get information through telemedicine. The lawsuit that led to this court order is still working its way through the federal court system and the lawsuit has not been permanently resolved.
On July 7, abortion rights advocates demonstrated at the ITC intersection in Tamuning, expressing criticism over the Supreme Court decision.
Even with the legal decisions and opinions handed down in recent weeks regarding abortion regulation, there is no longer a doctor on the island that conducts abortions. Although, medication abortions have been recorded this year on Guam.