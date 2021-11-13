ARP funds could cover teacher pay if school year extends

The Guam Department of Education had 30 days to come up with a plan to address the $25 million shortfall in its budget. Austerity measures and alternate sources of funding like the American Rescue Plan were eyed to close that gap.
GDOE has yet to identify exactly how re-appropriation within the ARP spending plan will play out as it would require the U.S. Department of Education to approve any adjustments.
But GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez, who is also the project manager for the ARP funds, said GDOE is looking at allowable activity.
“Our federal programs office and some of our curriculum and instruction folks as well, have been reviewing the budget for the ARP and looking at some of the areas where there is a shortfall when it comes to the local budget. Normally, we don’t engage as much in the local budget, but, this time around, they asked us to take a look at some of the areas of shortfall and see if there are some allowable activities that could be utilized in the ARP,” Sanchez said.
Allowable activities fall within the parameters for spending set by the federal government, which supports the return of students to the classroom.
Some of the core functions have been identified, he said.
"I don’t have the exact number, but, I do know that if there are programs and processes that need to be reallocated and adjusted, curriculum and instruction take priority,” Sanchez said.
All work related to learning loss, supporting teachers, technology, classroom instruction, after-school opportunities and even the possibility of an extended school year would be deemed allowable activity.
It could mean that the ARP could solve one critical issue presented in the options to provide 180 instructional days to public school students and the budget shortfall.
“Even the possibility of extended school time, whether it's extending the school day or school year that’s going to require paying teachers,” Sanchez said.
GDOE officials have several options on the table to address reduced instructional time, noting that with cohort schedules, GDOE won’t be able to meet the law’s requirements.
Personnel expenses take up $187 million of GDOE’s $206 million budget for fiscal 2022, leaving roughly $18 million for essential operations like keeping the lights on at schools leaving nothing for additional teacher pay.
“As we noted, when we talk about lost instructional time that doesn’t mean that the teachers are not teaching.” Sanchez said, reiterating that teachers are still working five days a week even if students aren't receiving a full week of instruction.
The option to extend the school year was brought to the table by a Guam Education Board member last month. The conversation is still in the early stages and no decision has been made by officials at this time.
But as noted, entertaining extension of instructional hours will require compensation of teachers, whose contracts normally end with the regular school year.
The Guam Federation of Teachers, which negotiates teacher contracts, has not opposed the idea, but made it clear that it must be discussed with colleagues.
GDOE officials said that a discussion to extend the school year would involve the collaborative efforts of the Legislature, the governor and the GFT, as well as stakeholders.
According to Sanchez, if funding from the ARP is approved for reallocation, compensating teachers for extended instructional time would not be an issue.
Sanchez said GDOE has yet to present its plan to address the shortfall with the board.
Guam’s spending plan for $247 million in COVID-19 relief funds was approved by the U.S. Department of Education in October. The funds will be shared by public, private and charter schools.
To date, GDOE has received $287 million from the American Rescue Plan, $41.5 million of Cares Act funding under the Education Stabilization Fund and a second round of ESF-SEA funding of $110 million.
The ESF I fund, which was the first grant GDOE received, has pretty much been spent, Sanchez said. “We’re looking at less than a million left over. ESF II, that’s the second round of funding received, that’s more than half already expended.”
The ESF II covered hard copy instructional materials, technology, personal protective equipment and safety supplies for use at GDOE’s 41 public schools.
The ARP is GDOE’s last pot of COVID-19 federal relief with $140 million set aside to address capital improvement projects across the district.
GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the ARP spending plan was closely aligned with the Master Facilities Plan to tackle projects like the conversion of Chief Brodie Elementary School into a central middle school.
In 2019, the projected cost was estimated at $10 million