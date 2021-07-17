This is the first in a two-part series on the Asan Landing Memorial Ceremony and the war survivors who willingly shared their stories. Check out Sunday's edition of The Guam Daily Post for the second part.
The Asan Landing Memorial ceremony brought a wealth of emotion to World War II survivors in attendance as they shared stories about the atrocities of the war seen through the eyes of then-children.
“Well, we were living down in Agana when the bombs started coming down," said Cynthia T. Terlaje, who was 9 years old at the time.
After the bombs began to drop, she recalled fleeing her home with her mother and father.
“My father and mother took us walking up the hill, Agana Heights, Tutujan. Then up to Manenggon, we were all in the jungle area just keep trying to save our lives,” Terlaje said.
They were running from the bombing, Terlaje said. Every time a bomb exploded, "we duck down and try to hide from getting hit.”
Terlaje and her family made the journey to Manenggon, but Terlaje was very ill, she said. Manenggon was where she encountered her saddest memory of the war.
“The Japanese were coming and, at one time, everybody was going by and my parents had left me there and I was very sick at that time. I thought they were coming back, but then I realized I was all by myself and so many people were going by the Manenggon area by the river where my father had dug us a hole to hide in,” she said.
She didn’t realize she had been left behind until a man named Francisco Tenorio found her.
“He came inside. He said, 'Where are your parents?' and I said they’re outside and he said there was no one outside,” said Terlaje, who was overcome with emotion.
The man took her from her hiding spot and brought her to Agat where he handed her over to the Marines and told them to take care of her.
“I was very sick, I was there about two and half days when I saw people coming out from the jungle area and then I noticed my sister. I was already feeling better, the IV was still in me but I waved to my sister,” Terlaje said.
It was then that she was reunited with her family.
The ceremony in Asan was one of several in which island residents honored those who had died during the Japanese occupation in World War II. The beaches of Asan were one of the landing sites for American forces, who liberated the island from Japanese occupation in 1944.
Also on Friday, the island held a memorial Mass at San Dimas Church for those who perished at Faha and Tinta in Malesso'.
Nearly 50 CHamoru men and women were massacred at those sites. The tragic events led to a rebellion of the Malesso' people in which they liberated themselves from Japanese forces.