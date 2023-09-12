The Government of Guam Retirement Fund saw its assets shrink by about $570 million last fiscal year, according to third party auditors.
All told, the Retirement Fund saw its assets go from $2.74 billion in fiscal 2021 to about $2.17 billion at the close of fiscal 2022, auditors Burger & Comer P.C. found. The “adverse market environment” of 2022 led to a negative 18% return on investment.
The value of the Retirement Fund's portfolio has swung wildly during the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Post in April of 2020 reported that Retirement Fund leadership clocked a $400 million loss, placing total value around $1.6 billion. A subsequent audit found that number had rebounded up to $2.5 billion by the end of that same year.
In 2022, conflict between Ukraine and Russia, tensions between the U.S. and China, and a sudden spike of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns in China all played badly for the pension fund, the latest audit report states.
At the outset of 2022, “inflation in the US, UK and European Union countries shot up to levels the major economies had not seen for over 30 years. Russia’s invasion to Ukraine and China’s COVID disruption to global supply chain further exacerbated the demand/supply imbalances, leading to more inflation pressure,” report states.
The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates in response, and “this dramatic increase in cost of capital led to a wide range of re-pricing of all major asset classes, with stocks, bonds, real estate securities all selling off double digits at the same time, causing severe losses of institutional portfolios that a stock/bond diversified portfolio had not experienced for over 100 years.”
Unfunded liability
Market volatility is a critical concern for GovGuam’s unfunded liability, which sat at $1.14 billion as of September of 2021, according to the audit.
The unfunded liability is how much GovGuam expects to pay pensioners on the pre-1995 defined benefit or “old plan” moving forward, but does not have the assets to cover based on the current Retirement Fund investment portfolio.
The unfunded liability as of 2021 was lower than the 2020 by about $30 million, and down from 2017’s amount of $1.27 billion. By law, GovGuam has to fully fund the pension liability by 2023.
According to the audit report, the Retirement Fund’s board continues to seek diversification to mitigate losses from market volatility.
“This broad diversification serves as the best defense against the uncertainty of volatile investment markets. To mitigate other risks, the board, with the guidance of GGRF’s investment consultant, Wilshire Consulting consistently evaluates the relative performance of each mandate and individual managers, and rebalances the portfolio accordingly,” the audit states.
Here are some numbers from the audit:
- In 2022, $98 million worth of investments were cashed out in order to meet payment obligations to retirees, compared to $95 million in 2021, and $72 million back in 2018.
- There are a total of 14,150 members on the defined benefit or “old plan,” which provides provides for retirement, disability, and survivor benefits to members and has been touted as one of the best—and costliest—retirement plans available. Of those members, 7,435 retirees and beneficiaries are drawing benefits.
- There are 15,516 members in the defined contribution plan, an alternative to the old plan.