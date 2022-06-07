The Marianas Audubon Society is opposing the multimillion-dollar Vista Del Mar project at the Harmon cliff line and calling for the cancellation of an upcoming public hearing on the project.
The Audubon Society submitted its testimony to the Guam Hybrid Land Use Commission on June 6, voicing its opposition to the Vista Del Mar Project, stated the organization’s president, Ken Orcutt. On June 9 the commission is scheduled to consider approving the megaproject’s tentative development plan application at a public hearing.
The Audubon Society joins others who oppose the project and have raised concerns about the impact the project would have on the ecosystem both at the top of the cliff and in the ocean below it.
The project, if approved, would develop more than 53.1 acres near Two Lovers Point. The Dos Amantes Planning Area was designated as a hotel zone in 2009 as a possible location for additional economic growth outside of the already crowded Tumon Bay.
However, the Audubon Society asserts the project “would degrade Guam’s coastal environment and natural surroundings and would be an ill-conceived blight on the skyline of Tumon Bay.”
“The Marianas Audubon Society believes that the Hybrid Guam Land Use Commission has no authority to consider the Tentative Development Plan because no public hearings were held before the Tamuning Municipal Planning Council after the developer substantially changed the project by adding a third condominium tower to it,” Orcutt also stated in his letter.
Vista Del Mar’s proposed construction is to be completed in three phases, and could cost more than $680 million:
• Phase 1: A two-level, 796-room hotel, with one 31-story tower at beach level that scales to an adjacent plateau with a second 33-story tower and a water park.
• Phase 2: Condominium towers with a total of 288 units, 720 parking stalls, tennis and basketball courts, and swimming pool.
• Phase 3: A modern subdivision consisting of 50 single-family dwellings with parks, playgrounds and a community center.
The environmental organization also believes that Vista Del Mar’s developer failed to provide “sufficient detail for analysis by the Commission as to the sufficiency and most suitable location” as required under Guam’s guidelines for development within an "H" zone.
The Audubon Society also noted that the elevation of the beach-level parcel where the developer plans to build a 31-story hotel is too low and is subject to storm surge and liquefaction.
“This danger will only get worse as Guam’s sea level rises. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, if the oceans and atmosphere continue to warm, sea level around Guam is likely to rise one to three feet in the next century. What Climate Change Means for Guam, United States Environmental Protection Agency, August 2016, EPA 430-F-16-062,” the society stated.
The society added that the developer failed to consider sea level rise in its development plans, and reiterated that the proposed location “is not a suitable place to build a hotel at all.”
The Marianas Audubon Society is an organization established in 1983 to protect Guam’s environment and improve the lives of all Guamanians.
