Four autopsies connected to death investigations launched in the past month have been completed.
Autopsies for victims in a Yigo double homicide, a stabbing at the Department of Corrections and a stabbing near Wusstig Road have been completed, according to the Office of the Attorney General spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros.
The most recent autopsy to be completed by an off-island medical examiner this past weekend was for 23-year-old Kifirston Aiken who was brutally beaten and stabbed outside of the Dededo Center off of Wusstig Road on Aug. 7, court documents state.
Samson Ismael Shapucy, 31, was charged with murder in connection to the stabbing and co-defendants L-son Joe, 31; Alison Joe, 30; Dero Itsy, 19; and Cyrus Joanes Mathias, 51, were charged with aggravated assault.
They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The other three autopsies completed earlier this month were for DOC inmate Cesar Dizon, 69, and victims of a shooting in Yigo, Dong Yi Wang, 43; and Ba-hung Dung Nguyen, 24.
Dizon, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence at DOC, was allegedly stabbed by inmate M.B. Koto on July 31.
Koto has since been charged with aggravated murder on accusations he stabbed Dizon 10 times in the chest, documents state.
On July 22 Wang and Nguyen were found with gunshot wounds at a farm area along Chalan Arendo in Yigo.
After a firearm was found at the scene, two men were wanted for questioning in the investigation but are no longer suspects, according to Guam Police Department spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella.
The investigation remains open.