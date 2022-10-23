B-1B bombers deployed amid regional tensions

As tensions between North Korea and South Korea escalate, the United States has deployed two strategic bombers with nuclear capabilities to Guam, a centerpiece of America’s regional military presence referred to as the “tip of the spear.”
Following reports from Korea Times on the deployment of the bombers to Andersen Air Force Base, which was based on information gathered from aviation trackers, the U.S. military confirmed the moves publicly.
“This is the second time Andersen welcomed the (aircraft) for a Bomber Task Force mission this year, demonstrating the bomber’s ability to rapidly deploy anywhere, anytime, and provide lethal precision global strike options for combatant commanders,” a release from the 28th Bomb Wing stated.
A photo captured by Aircraft Spots of the bombers was shared on Twitter and noted that the strategic bombers that landed in Guam Oct. 19 were “starting a new Bomber Task Force deployment amid heightening tensions with North Korea.”
The bombers’ movement to Guam comes at a time when North Korea is believed to be gearing up for a seventh nuclear test, following the firing of eight ballistic missiles over the last three weeks, The Korea Times reported.
But the military’s release, issued Oct. 21, tied the deployment not to any current or potential foreign threat, but to “multilateral training.”
“Bomber Task Force deployments and missions provide key assurances and cooperation with joint and partner allies in the region,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Mount, 37th Bomb Squadron director of operations. “The B-1 is an especially capable platform in this region, being able to travel large distances and bear significant firepower with precision and standoff munitions.”
No specific missions or training events were disclosed for this latest deployment, but the release said the activities will benefit “a variety of Air Force career fields, training airmen to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific.”
The simultaneous work that is enhanced through training provided by the bombers’ deployment covers maintenance, cargo, logistics, planning records and health care, according to the 28th Bomber Wing.
“This Bomber Task Force demonstrates continued U.S. commitment to the Pacific,” said Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “Not only does it provide our B-1 aircrew invaluable training opportunities with important allies and partners, but it also signals our nation’s unwavering support to them. At the same time, BTFs like this one play a critical role in deterring potential adversaries and challenging their decision calculus.”
Tensions on peninsula
The increase in tensions come as South Korea began its two-week-long Hoguk defense exercise last Monday and North Korea subsequently responded with a show of military countermeasure.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Wednesday, Pyongyang fired some 100 artillery shells from its west coast around noon, adding that the rounds fell into a buffer zone, north of the Northern Limit Line, which was established under the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, aimed at halting all hostile acts against each other to reduce tensions along the inter-Korean border, according to The Korea Times.
While none of the shells invaded South Korea territorial waters, North Korea is reported to have also been warned multiple times regarding the breach of the Sept. 19 military accord and immediate cessation of provocations.
The actions by Pyongyang, labeled as “provocative,” by the U.S. State Department, prompted talks amongst top military officers of Japan, the United States and South Korea in Washington on Thursday.
The discussion resulted in the reaffirmation of the U.S.'s “ironclad commitment” to defend the two East Asian allies, according to the Japan Times.
"Following a series of provocative acts by Pyongyang, the U.S., Japan and South Korea are boosting defense cooperation, conducting their first joint anti-submarine exercise in five years in late September, as well as joint drills to detect ballistic missiles early this month,” The Japan Times reported. "They agreed that their trilateral alliance is essential to maintaining regional peace and stability, and to ensure a 'free and open Indo-Pacific,' the vision promoted by Japan and the U.S. to counter China’s military clout in the region."
According to The Korea Times, North Korea’s movements are being tracked and monitored in close cooperation with the United States.
“Our military is strengthening a readiness posture to prepare for possible contingencies,” South Korea’s JCS said.