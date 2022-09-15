A homeless man told authorities he robbed a bank because he was tired of living on the streets.
Last year, Vicente Guerrero Perez robbed First Hawaiian Bank in Harmon because "he wanted to get caught and go back to prison," according to Perez's attorney, Federal Public Defender John Gorman.
Perez was charged last year in connection to the robbery. He had a note that said he was robbing the bank and instructed the teller to put the money in the plastic bag. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December.
Gorman is asking for Perez to be sentenced to nearly three years as opposed to 10 years proposed by the prosecution. A decision is expected by his Sept. 27 sentencing hearing.
The public defender wrote that Perez's circumstances, lack of motive and cooperation with the government should warrant a lenient sentence.
"(Perez) was homeless and severely ill with significant mental health issues. He could no longer face living on the streets. He needed food, shelter and medical care. Poverty and desperation drove him to this crime. He had no weapons, there was no violence and he made no threats. He was not disguised and made no attempt to hide his identity," Gorman wrote in his sentencing memorandum.
Not a 'typical bank robber'
After the robbery, Perez went next door to King's Restaurant to eat and waited there for 40 minutes for the police to arrest him. When the police did not arrive, he called a taxi and left.
Perez was found five days after the robbery and said he was a patient at Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.
"He further explained that he was depressed and tired of being homeless and roaming the streets. He also told the FBI he was targeted for beatings and robberies due to his homelessness," Gorman wrote before adding Perez was going to turn himself in after checking out of GBHWC.
Gorman also highlighted Perez's extensive health problems which include severe heart problems, lupus and acute kidney injury. In addition, Perez suffers from psychosis and suicidal ideation, documents state.
"Mr. Perez is far from the typical bank robber. This court should take into account Mr. Perez's motive for food, shelter and medical care when fashioning the correct sentence," Gorman concluded in his suggestion Perez be sentenced to 33 months in federal prison.
In addition to the bank robbery, Perez pleaded guilty to failing to update his information for the sex offender registry.
Perez was convicted in April 1992 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim in the case was a 14-year-old girl.