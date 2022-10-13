BANKRUPTCY: From left, Arizona bankruptcy Judge Daniel Collins; Arizona bankruptcy attorney Bryce Suzuki; U.S. trustee for Guam, CNMI and Hawaii Curtis Ching and District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood. Tydingco-Gatewood, with the help of bankruptcy experts, began efforts to educate the legal community in getting more comfortable with bankruptcy proceedings at the Pacific Judicial Council last month. Photo courtesy of Frances Tydingco-Gatewood