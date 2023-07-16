BeHeartfelt asks community to donate shoes to needy kids

DROP-OFF LOCATION: BeHeartfelt is accepting new and used shoes until Aug. 4 as part of their shoe drive for Guam's children in need. Residents can drop off their donations at Famous Footwear in GPO, whose shoes are seen on display in this file photo, as well as the Triple J headquarters in Tamuning and the mayors offices in Inalåhan and Mangilao. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post