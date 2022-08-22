BeHeartfelt curbs weekend hunger for 40 kids, 2,240 meals served

If you have ever set foot into a public school cafeteria on a Monday and then again later in the week, you might notice a difference in the kids. That difference, according to BeHeartfelt CEO and President Lori Marsh-Marble, is a telling sign of the problem faced by many children on island — weekend hunger.
“There’s going to be more than 10 children in each of the public schools that have food insecurity on their weekend. We know that because of some of the teachers, … one teacher told me the other day that Mondays are quiet, Tuesdays get a little louder in the cafeteria and then Wednesdays you can really start to hear the students chatter,” she said. “But Mondays are so quiet because kids are hungry.”
With that in mind, BeHeartfelt launched the Snack Pack Program last year after Marsh-Marble saw the need in the island’s public school students.
“We started the Snack Pack Program in November, that’s when we were able to have the different schools pick up the food. You don’t really think about the math of it. You’re thinking to yourself, 'I have 10 kids I am feeding, then 20 kids.' And then it got to a point where we are feeding 40 kids every weekend and when I started doing the math, I thought, 'It’s a good start,'” she said.
Last school year, BeHeartfelt provided 2,240 weekend meals to 40 kids beginning in November 2021.
“I spoke with one of the schools in March and I had a couple of the children who came up to me, and these are middle schoolers, and said, 'Thank you so much. I really appreciate that you’re doing this program,'” she said.
But there are countless other children who still go hungry every weekend.
“One of the biggest things social workers are saying to me is, 'What about the siblings?' That’s why we want to go from the middle schools, then if we can get enough people donating either financially or through food donations, we can start adding elementary schools,” she said.
The program runs on the goodwill of the community. She hopes to be able to expand the number of children assisted in October or November this year.
“We have had enough donations come in that we want to start with all the middle schools. … I have put an email out to each one of the middle schools letting them know that we want to start off with 10 kids in each one of their schools so that would be 70 kids to start the fall,” she said.
She hopes to expand to include elementary students as well.
“The more that people know about it, the more people are donating and giving of their time and resources, the more this is going to grow and we’ve seen growth within the last month,” she said.
Residents of all ages have stepped up to help curb hunger in children. Marsh-Marble was especially touched by the heartfelt note one child taped onto a box of cereal.
The note read, “There are many things we should be thankful for. Most would say their family and I would say that too, but there is so much more we should be thankful for. I am most thankful for the fresh air we breathe, the clean water we drink, the food to eat when we are hungry. … Most importantly the opportunity to secure a successful future.”
The encouraging note was a reminder for Marsh-Marble that a difference can be made when a community supports one another.
Her goal is to curb weekend hunger in 400 students, and while that may be a small fraction of the Guam Department of Education's over 26,000 student population, it’s a starting point.
“To me and my mind, that’s a starting goal. If we can get a grant or if we can continue to grow, you know, 410 kids to be exact … that’s 10 children in each one of the public schools that have food security on the weekend,” she said.
To help put an end to weekend hunger in children, donations can be made through www.beheartfelt.com. Food donations can be dropped off every Wednesday evening at Calvary Baptist Church in Tumon.