BeHeartfelt is on a mission to help students in need get ready for the new school year, and they are asking the community to step up and donate.
“I have been bringing shoes to Guam from Kansas for about four years. Last year was our first formal islandwide shoe drive and we hope each year it is remembered and grows. My goal is for every family in need to have one less stress,” said Lori Marsh-Marble, BeHeartfelt CEO and president.
BeHeartfelt is a nonprofit organization that has held several donation drives to benefit island youth. Earlier this year the organization hosted a sock drive and collected over 1,200 pairs of socks for kids.
Marsh-Marble said her own experiences helped shape her awareness of the issue.
“Having been homeless myself, I can remember the feeling of not having what my peers had. It is hard. And kids aren’t always nice to the child with holes in their shoes,” Marsh-Marble recalled.
Her knowledge of the need only grew as an adult witnessing the need for proper footwear through community service at Guam public schools.
“The need is great. There are 11 teams of social workers and community program aides for 41 public schools. Each team has at least 35 families they service. That is almost 400 families. And each family has more than one child,” Marsh-Marble said.
BeHeartfelt hopes to help take the burden off of the staff at schools.
“Last year, an assistant principal was talking to me about how she had to duct tape a middle school kid’s shoes just so he could stay in school,” she said.
Marsh-Marble has also witnessed the need among the homeless population of Guam, which includes homeless youth.
“We aren’t talking about kids who have a few pairs of nice shoes already. We are talking about a child not having one pair of closed-toe shoes to go to school. This is a minimum request, not a request of luxury or abundance. When we go out to see families, a lot of them have no running water or electricity. They live with only the basics, if that,” she said.
Marsh-Marble is hopeful the community's response will match or exceed previous efforts and keep the effort going annually.
“Last year, we gave the school more than 900 pairs of shoes. We also sent Palau three boxes of shoes and Chuuk 50 pairs from Kansas. I really want the children and youth to not just have basic necessaries but a nice pair of shoes they are proud of and fit and help them play and run like all the other kids,” she said.
All sizes of shoes needed
This year, BeHeartfelt is seeking donations of shoes for school-age kids, keeping in mind that there are kids who wear adult sizes.
“We ask for shoes for kids, kindergarten through 12th grade, so all sizes. Last year, we noticed a shortage of large kid sizes, like 10 through 13, adult size,” she said.
Shoe donations can be dropped off at the Yigo Mayor’s Office, Tamuning Mayor’s Office and Famous Footwear. More drop-off locations will be announced in the coming days.
“I also encourage businesses to have their own shoe drives for their employees. All the instructions are on my website: www.beheartfelt.com," she said, adding that last year, Core Tech International Corp. and Coast360 made donations. "New shoes, too. It was exciting."
“Famous Footwear has been wonderful this past year and donated way beyond any request I could have made. A lot of shoes. New tennis shoes," Marsh-Marble said.
Famous Footwear made it rewarding for residents to donate shoes by giving a coupon to residents purchasing their donation at the store.
“You just need to leave the shoes after you purchase them and they will collect them for us,” she said.
The shoe drive kicked off Wednesday and will continue until July 20.