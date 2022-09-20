‘Belligerent student’ triggers lockdown at GWHS

Students and employees were reported safe after an irate student prompted officials to impose a “modified lockdown” Monday afternoon at George Washington High School in Mangilao, said Michelle Franquez, interim Guam Department of Education spokesperson.
A modified lockdown means classroom instruction continues while the campus is secured. A regular lockdown is where everyone remains still inside secured classrooms.
No one was injured, Erika Cruz, GDOE deputy superintendent of operations, shared with The Guam Daily Post.
“But, out of an abundance of caution, the school administrators put the school on a modified lockdown, because of a belligerent student,” said Cruz.
GDOE reported the matter to the Guam Police Department a little before 2 p.m.
According to Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokesperson, the student was dealt with by the administration of the Home of the Geckos.
The report was forwarded to GPD’s Juvenile Investigation Section, Savella noted.
The lockdown was lifted at 2:15 p.m., Cruz told the Post.