Benjamin Santiago named GDOE 2021 Teacher of the Year

Benjamin "Benjie" Santiago, who has a doctorate in education, was initially at a loss for words when he heard his named called at the 2021 Teacher of the Year virtual event on Sunday evening.
“I actually made this sign for anybody else that was going to win; I was just going to fill in their name. I don’t know what to say. It’s a pleasant surprise,” said Santiago during the Department of Education conference on Sunday evening.
Santiago said each of the finalists deserved the honor.
“This was a long process. And like you said, I wish it wasn’t teacher of the year but teachers of the year. I really wanted to put Christine and Noshitsa and Ceferino and Van and Michelle here," he said.
Santiago has been a teacher for 25 years in Guam's public middle and high schools. Currently, he is a cultural dance teacher at Agueda Johnston Middle School.
“As an educator, you all agree that we try to teach our students just to do well. So they can make their parents proud of them, and even at 50 years old, I want my parents to be proud of me. Mr. and Mrs. Bennie Santiago, this is for you,” Santiago said.
Santiago also thanked Agueda Johnston Middle School administrators and colleagues, but most of all his students.
“For my administrators, Mr. Perez thank you so much, Ms. Paulino, Mr. Joseph, the wonderful colleagues at AIJMS, my students. This is why I am here because of them, and you’ll agree this is why we are here,” Santiago said.
The Foundation for Public Education and GDOE congratulated Santiago who was among six finalists.
Since 1971, a handful of teachers are nominated for their accomplishments, contributions, and commitment to the profession. After undergoing rigorous evaluations and observations, one teacher is named Guam’s “Teacher of the Year.”
“What’s inspiring about Dr. B is that his passion does not end in the classroom. He continues to perpetuate our cultural practices in community events and brings these lessons back into the classroom to help our kids develop into young citizens. When we talk about legacies, that is what we are talking about – lessons and skills that go above and beyond the classroom," said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.
Maria Leon Guerrero, chairwoman of the Foundation for Public Education, said it's a "beautiful" that Santiago won as Teacher of the Year.
“I love what he does as a cultural advocate. With all of his accomplishments, Dr. B adds diversity to our legacy of ‘Teacher of the Year'," she said.
The other five teachers who made it to the finals:
• Michelle De Guzman, Liguan Elementary School
• Ceferino Duarosan, Jr., Adacao Elementary School
• Kristine Gianchand, Finegayan Elementary School
• Noshista Benavente-Delgado, George Washington High School
• Vann Peter Libranda, Okkodo High School