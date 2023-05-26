Biden declares major disaster for Guam, more federal aid coming

President Joe Biden has declared Guam a major disaster area and ordered federal aid to help with local recovery efforts for areas affected by Typhoon Mawar beginning on May 22.
The president’s action makes federal funding available to the territory and eligible local government agencies and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance in the territory of Guam, a statement issued by the White House said on Friday Guam time.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire territory of Guam. Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery operations will be headed by Benigno Ruiz.
Damage assessments are continuing, and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.
Some 150 FEMA officials are already on Guam, according to a release issued by the office of Del. James Moylan on Friday.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has already begun touring major damage along with FEMA after Mawar subsided on Thursday.