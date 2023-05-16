Every 12 ounce can of soda or sugary drink you buy would be almost a quarter more expensive should legislation introduced Monday become law.
And the price would keep climbing if you reach for a 20 oz bottle, a two liter jug, or a can of powder to mix your own beverage.
Bill 118 would tax beverages with added sugar that are brought into or manufactured on Guam at a rate of 2 cents per ounce. Money collected would be put toward the upkeep of sports facilities in the school system and the community. Alcohol, milk and 100% fruit and vegetable juices would be exempted.
Dubbed the Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax, the bill aims to help improve health and fight against the high rates of noncommunicable diseases like obesity, diabetes and heart disease, according to the bill. It cites childhood obesity on Guam at 39% of kids - higher than the 22% national average.
Price increases
Should Bill 118-37 pass as introduced, prices would increase for everyday purchases such as a:
• Can of soda: 24 cents.
• Bottle of sports drink: 40 cents.
• Bottle of syrup for coffee or tea: 89 cents.
• Gallon of concentrated fruit punch: $4.48.
• Powdered tea mix, making 10 quarts: $6.40.
It's not just drinks that are covered: Powder products that are meant to be mixed up to create a drink would be taxed at 2 cents per ounce, based on yield - $22.56 for a can of powder mix that would yield 94 separate 12 ounce servings, for example. Sugary syrups would likewise be taxed at a rate of 3.5 cents per ounce.
“Sports facilities are often neglected when it comes to funding for maintenance and repairs. This bill will provide much needed funds for these important facilities so that they can continue to operate safely and efficiently,” sole sponsor, Sen. Roy Quinata said in a release.
Besides potentially creating jobs and creating safer areas for athletes, it would be “reducing reliance on sugary drinks.”
Doctors differ
But some physicians aren’t so sure of the benefits, or at least the bill.
Obesity and diabetes are not good for the island, says Dr. Hoa Nguyen, who served as chairperson of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group through much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through COVID, we found out one thing: COVID is not deadly unless you have comorbidities. It just proved the point that you have to stay healthy in order for your immune system to fight any infection,” he said.
But the idea of the tax was “crazy,” he said. According to Nguyen, the government of Guam was better off providing a regular budget allotment for all the sports facilities it built and didn’t maintain.
And he doesn’t believe taxes would affect behavior.
“People are still going to buy (soda). There’s nothing going to stop them. At a certain point, it doesn’t make any sense," he said.
Dr. Tom Shieh, president of the Guam Medical Association, didn’t support or oppose the bill.
“I don’t really have an opinion on this,” Shieh said, adding that he did believe healthy food should be cheaper than it was.
“Though, it is definitely harder today to eat healthier. Sometimes, I see water more expensive than beer, organic foods more expensive than others, and feeding a family of six is cheaper at McDonald’s than cooking fresh meat, fresh vegetables, and affording a gallon of milk,” Shieh said.