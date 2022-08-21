Board extends search for new GDOE superintendent

It appears that the search for the new superintendent for the Guam Department of Education has been extended to mid-September, after blowing past the application deadline originally set for July 15.
“The Guam Education Board is seeking to employ a dynamic professional for the position of superintendent of education for the Department of Education,” states the announcement from the GDOE Human Resources Division on the agency's website.
The application period reopened on Aug. 18.
This came two days after the education board met on Aug. 16, providing an update about the superintendent search.
The board opened up the floor for nomination for the top spot of the island’s public school system, however, no one was named by members of the board, which gave the green light to expand the search for a new superintendent.
There were no specific reasons publicly shared on the website for the extension.
“The superintendent will be a highly energized individual, eager to lead and manage the strategic direction and development of Guam’s public school system of 41 schools and approximately 27,000 students and 3,800 employees, with the opportunity to guide and develop the island’s human capital within the K-12 arena. This professional will have the ability to work well with all stakeholders of Guam at all levels, have a proven record of strong leadership capabilities, including the ability to think strategically and respond appropriately to change,” the job announcement stated.
According to The Guam Daily Post files, Mark Mendiola, chair of GEB, shared in July that the board anticipated hiring a new superintendent by September or October.
“The employment of the superintendent shall be by contract term of four years," the announcement stated. "The compensation package will be competitive for the size of the school district and subject to contract negotiation.”
Minimum qualifications
According to the job announcement, candidates should have a master’s degree in education, business, public administration, or related field from a college or university accredited by the United States accrediting body recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation (or CHEA) or its successor, or an equivalent foreign university.
The announcement states candidates should have five years of experience in the field of educational leadership, public administration management, or a related field. The education department is also seeking a candidate with good moral character and no convictions of a felony or any crime involving moral turpitude.
A background investigation will be required.
Applications must be submitted to GDOE’s human resources office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or can be emailed to superintendentsearch@gdoe.net.
A minimum preferred qualification for the role is a doctorate in educational leadership or a related field, according to the job announcement.
The last day to apply is now set for Monday, Sept. 19.