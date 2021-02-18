Boy stranded in the Philippines after being lost at sea is reunited with family

It’s hard to imagine being lost at sea, or being stranded in a different country for a year but that is the story of Melson Dillipy, a boy from Chuuk who has been reunited with his family in Polowat.
“In what has been a difficult period for us all, it has no doubt been in many ways unimaginable for us to put ourselves in Melson’s shoes. He has demonstrated our nation’s best values of resiliency, endurance, and a positive attitude in the face of enormous challenges, and the nation welcomes him back home to the FSM,” said President David Panuelo, of the Federate States of Micronesia.
Melson was on a fishing boat with members of his immediate family when the boat was lost at sea in early March 2020. Search and rescue efforts yielded no findings.
It was later discovered that the young boy drifted to the Philippines. His picture, shown on a Filipino news broadcast was recognized by citizens of the FSM from Chuuk State.
“After several months in the care of the FSM’s friends in the Philippines, Melson joined the crew (as a passenger) of the MV Chief Mailo — a National Government vessel that predominantly serves the remote islands of Chuuk State — which was otherwise undergoing drydock repairs at the time. In September 2020, the MV Chief Mailo went to General Santos City in the Philippines where, after several COVID-19 tests and several months of waiting, the vessel eventually received clearance to enter the FSM.”
On Feb. 6, the Chief Mailo crew received its first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, that same day an FSM patrol boat retrieved Melson to take him home to Polowat.
Panuelo applauded the efforts made to return the boy home after receiving a heartwarming phone call from Melson, who confirmed he has been reunited with his family.
Panuelo said, “I want to thank Chuuk State, including the Honorable Johnson Elimo and the Chuuk State COVID-19 Task Force, for being Micronesians first and for opening their hearts in welcoming Melson back home. I also want to thank the Honorable Robson Romolow for coordinating the call between Melson and I this morning. Welcome home, Melson!”