Briefs due on dump closure costs

A federal judge has ordered attorneys to determine the reasons the cost to maintain the former Ordot dump has nearly doubled, and figure out ways it can be reduced.
On Wednesday, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, as a follow up to an August hearing, asked parties involved in the closure of Ordot dump to figure out why expenses for post-closure maintenance and needs jumped from $27 million to $56 million.
The case, which has spanned 20 years now, began when the federal government sued the government of Guam to force the closure of the Ordot dump over environmental concerns and begin the construction of a new, replacement landfill. Tydingco-Gatewood, after years of inaction to comply with a consent decree to do so, ordered GovGuam's solid waste operations to be managed under a locally-funded receivership.
The receiver since 2008, Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, told Tydingco-Gatewood in an Aug. 3 hearing that a major component of the cost increase is the volume of leachate generated at the dump.
In response, Tydingco-Gatewood ordered the parties to "develop a plan of action to identify the cause for the increased leachate volume at the Ordot Dump and possible remedies."
She also asked the parties to consider two more questions, one of which included figuring out whether a 2016 consent decree that ordered the Department of Public Works to cease all discharges into Guam's waters is separate, or part of the post-closure operations, her order states.
The other question related to discussing options for reducing the cost of post-closure maintenance, including finding other funding sources or alternative payment plans that may or may not involve the government of Guam or the Guam Solid Waste Authority.
Parties are to file a report in court before Nov. 4 and appear to discuss the issues Nov. 18.