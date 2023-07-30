A woman who's six years sober appeared in front of the Guam Parole Board to testify for her brother, who's seeking to be released on parole.
On Thursday afternoon, the Guam Parole Board met and heard recommendations from acting chief prosecutor Heather Zona of the Office of the Attorney General.
Nineteen defendants were to be discussed by the board. Zona, who's not a member of the board, recommended almost all of them shouldn't be released on parole.
One of the primary reasons was because most of the inmates were charged and convicted of violent crimes, such as robbery and aggravated assault. Other crimes, such as theft, Zona said, may be linked to drug problems.
Bruno Simmons, a man Zona said had "many, many cases," one being promoting prison contraband, was also a very serious case.
"He has so many other cases so we don't really think that this is somebody who's a good candidate for parole. ... He's got burglary, conspiracy to promote prison contraband but he's got another burglary case that was just charged this year," Zona said.
According to Post files, prior to being sentenced for his part in a major contraband scheme at the Department of Corrections, Simmons served 15 years in prison for a 2003 robbery.
Sister
After Zona gave her recommendations, the board heard testimony from Simmons' sister, Keilani Simmons.
Keilani Simmons said she appeared in support of her brother to be placed on parole. She said she was familiar with the board and has been sober for six years and is married to a man on parole.
"There are a lot of things Bruno wanted me to say and in my heart I can't say those things," Keilani Simmons said.
Board member Lina McDaniel asked her to relax and started asking questions about what Keilani Simmons' sponsor and the recovery community thinks about her testifying for her brother.
"My sponsor says I need to speak the truth and make sure that my recovery and the recovery of my husband is protected as well," Keilani Simmons said.
"I have other ideas of what should happen with Bruno, but of course these are not things that he wants to do or he wants to be a part of. I think he needs ... intense treatment. I don't want to say that I don't want my brother to come home, like, I do, but I really don't think that him coming home to me would be wise," she said.
After her testimony, the board recognized the difficult position Keilani Simmons was in to testify on behalf of her brother despite the fact he may be a threat to her recovery.
"We understand the love of wanting to share the support with your brother, but remember the environment that you came from was the same environment that can get you right back to where you're at. That's what we're trying to avoid," said Stephen Guerrero, chair of the board.
"We just want to make sure that we don't put you in a situation when you find yourself compromising all those accomplishments," Guerrero said.
The Guam Daily Post in recent years has published stories of Keilani Simmons' road to recovery, which involved her addiction to meth for 25 years and eight years in prison before receiving help.