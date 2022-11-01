Two brothers were charged in court for allegedly burning an 8-year-old boy repeatedly with a lighter and reopening the wounds with a knife.
On Oct. 28, a male minor reported to police that Benjamin John Desoto Rabon would "hurt him with a torch," according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
Officers were notified after a man and woman said the boy, with old and new injuries on his face, told them "people were fighting in his home and he did not want to go back."
The boy then told police about Rabon and that he would allegedly burn him with the torch frequently, the complaint alleged.
Officers subsequently saw the boy had a scab on his forehead, a sore on his nose, bruising on his face, cuts and scabs on his torso and burn marks on his shoulder, which were about 3 inches in length.
Rabon allegedly admitted to burning the boy with a torch lighter as a form of discipline. He added he would heat up the metal portion of the lighter and place it on the boy's skin and on areas that his shirt could cover up, according to the complaint.
Rabon also admitted he would be under the influence of methamphetamine when he burned the 8-year-old, the complaint stated.
Brother
Throughout the course of the investigation, Rabon's brother, Dave Desoto Rabon, was accused of threatening the boy with a knife.
An officer informed Dave Rabon, at a Yigo residence, where a total of five minors were present, Child Protective Services was going to assume custody before Dave Rabon said he didn't know anything about the allegations made against his brother.
As they waited for CPS, Dave Rabon allegedly told the officer "he was angry with Ben for what he did and he remembered a day when he heard the minor yelling in pain" before seeing Benjamin Rabon holding something against the boy's back. Dave Rabon also said he told the boy he would be punished more if he didn't stop crying, according to the complaint.
After hearing the story, the officer advised Dave Rabon of his Miranda rights and when the officer asked why he initially claimed he didn't know anything, he allegedly said he wasn't honest because he didn't want his brother to get in trouble despite knowing Benjamin Rabon's actions were wrong.
Dave Rabon then denied threatening the boy before clarifying he would "poke" the boy with a knife to scare him and would only touch the boy's wound with his hands when applying antibiotic cream, the complaint stated.
The officer later inquired why the boy would mention Dave Rabon using a knife to reopen his wounds and Dave Rabon explained that "because his hands are filthy, he had to use the knife, adding that he only peeled off the top layer of dead skin to expose the 'meat' in order to clean the wounds," according to the complaint.
Dave Rabon did add, however, while he was doing it, he was "amused" by the boy's cries and used it to explain the importance of following the rules to avoid getting hurt, the complaint alleged.
Following the statements and further inquiries into the other adults in the residence, Dave Rabon was arrested.
Benjamin Rabon was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, child abuse and family violence as misdemeanors and remains held at the Department of Corrections.
Dave Rabon was charged with aggravated assault, child abuse and family violence all as third-degree felonies and was released on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.