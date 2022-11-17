The Mighty Purple Cafe owner, the victim of theft, says it has been a "setback" in their growth as a small business on island.
Last week, Mighty Purple Cafe, which first opened in 2016, shared on social media that a canteen they use as an extension of their business based in Hagåtña had been stolen from where it was located for years.
"We loaded everything and we were going to head over to the canteen, which is by the court, near my office in Hagåtña, and when we went there it was missing," said owner of the cafe, Roke Alcantara about the "obviously" missing canteen that was taken last Tuesday.
Alcantara, almost immediately after, reported the theft to the Guam Police Department and posted about it on social media. His post was met with responses from people in the community who spotted the trailer in different areas before it was found on Friday in the Leyang, Barrigada area.
However, the bright purple canteen that stood out in the community was a shell of itself upon being located, according to Alcantara.
"Within 48 hours, the canteen was gutted out and (primer was applied) so it looked like it was going to be for resale. Everything that was inside, they took out," he said.
Alcantara described the state of the canteen when it was found. He believes it was premeditated, considering the location where it was found and the fact that it was covered by a tarp.
Investigation
Alcantara said there is an ongoing investigation and search for the individuals who committed the theft but in the meantime, he has to deal with the setbacks.
"We are going to refurbish it, of course. That's going to cost us some money. But we had about three or four events we have to cancel now because of it and we're hoping within another two months we can get it back out there, ... and that's even more events to come that we're not going to be able to take part in," Alcantara said explaining the canteen was popular for kids' birthday parties and events at schools.
"This is really taking away from our youth, taking away from our community and, more importantly, the community that supports us, that's kept us alive throughout the pandemic. We were so fortunate that we didn't have to shut down through this pandemic because our community, the military, helped us sustain and kept us afloat," Mighty Purple Cafe's owner added.
Despite the setbacks, Alcantara wanted to highlight how thankful he is for the community's assistance in recovering the canteen. He urges them to be careful, especially as the holiday season approaches.
"I think the thieves are actually working a lot harder or a little bit more than usual because the holidays are coming up. That's just my opinion, but also if you see something, say something and just secure your belongings. We really need to be extra careful with our assets and our belongings," Alcantara said.