Island residents are invited to enjoy Kantan Estoria-ta, a celebration of the music and songs of Guam's liberation era.
Hosted by the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, the event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 15 at the Tsubaki Hotel Lobby Lounge, according to a press release.
Featured artists are Microchild, Kaylee and Kiko, Forte and Andrew Gumataotao.
According to CAHA, the event is made possible with support from the Tsubaki Lounge, DST Music Productions, the Office of the Governor of Guam, and the National Endowment for the Arts.