Calls to GBHWC crisis hotline declining, Arriola credits the community

The number of island residents calling in to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center crisis hotline in need of COVID-19-related counseling services has declined.
Theresa Arriola, director of GBHWC, credited the decline to the community stepping up to combat the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Arriola compared the number of calls received pre-COVID-19 and those received at the peak of the pandemic with current call activity, to come to that conclusion.
"We are a 24-hour hotline, but I quickly tried to get data," Arriola said. "And they gave me data from 7:30 in the morning to 5 p.m. We had 231 calls in the month of January that were received and serviced.”
Of the 231 calls, 44 sought more intense service and received individual crisis counseling.
“What those counseling topics were about, I don’t have that right now but I can tell you that anxiety and depression during these COVID times is still very, very, very relevant,” Arriola said.
At the height of the pandemic last year, the crisis hotline received 550 calls a month.
“Okay, I would say if you were to be getting 231 between 7 and 5, Guam was doing well in January I would add maybe another 70. I think we were averaging about 300 calls in January, that’s the 24-hour time frame and based on the average from last year when things were rough, 550, so there was a decreased number of calls,” Arriola said.
Arriola credits the community
“First of all, I just want to say that the Guam community is doing wonderfully. The governor has challenged us to keep our (COVID Area Risk) score below five. We immediately took into that challenge and you saw how quickly our CAR score dropped,” Arriola said.
Guam’s CAR score was at 1.0 on Wednesday, according to a release from the Joint Information Center.
“Because Guam is doing so well in the preventative measures and we’re seeing that in the decrease in the positive rate and we’re doing so well in vaccinating, the number of calls to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Crisis hotline has decreased but it's still very much up there,” Arriola said. She noted that prior to the pandemic, the crisis hotline averaged 30 calls a month.
Over the peak
"The highest peaks (of calls) happen at the height, if you recall last year when there was a lot of deaths. One after another, that is when the highest number of calls happened. People got scared; anxiety set in; depression set in. We were told even more to stay home,” she said.
Arriola described a typical home with a lot of noise as little kids learn virtually, and parents try to telework, as she acknowledged that the stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures affect the mental health of people.
“I can imagine it gets to be too much,” Arriola said.
“As we get better, we anticipate the COVID-related crisis calls will decrease," she said. "But the one thing that COVID did that I am thankful for at GBHWC is it has allowed us, for our crisis hotline number to be a household number.”
The GBHWC crisis hotline can be reached at 647-8833.