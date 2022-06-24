Former Gov. Felix P. Camacho and his running mate, Sen. Tony Ada, on Thursday made their gubernatorial candidacy official, offering what they called their brand of tried and tested leadership to move Guam's pandemic-hit economy forward.
They are uncontested in the Republican primary race, while two tickets will slug it out in the Democratic primary.
"This is the right time, this is the right season. This is the right opportunity for us to come in and bring in new types of leadership," Camacho, who served as governor for two consecutive four-year terms from 2003 to 2011, said.
A crowd of family and supporters cheered for them and chanted "Biba Camacho-Ada" as they filed their candidacy papers with the Guam Election Commission. A motorcade brought them there.
"We're just very happy to offer ourselves, so now we're off to the races. It begins, and we're so excited to be here," Camacho said, adding that his team's candidacy offers voters a "choice of hope" and "prosperity."
The real test, he said, is being able to lead and rebuild even after the nearly $2 billion in federal pandemic relief funds that have been "sloshing around" the economy is gone.
"We need to start relying on our own people to build our own island up, and we need to continue with building infrastructure, doing jobs, and things like that. And those were not spoken about last night," Ada said, referring to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's 2022 State of the Island address delivered Wednesday evening.
Red wave
Leon Guerrero's address described Guam as "getting stronger every day." Camacho, noting the rising cost of living, drug abuse, unemployment and anxiety, offered a different view, saying "these are dark times."
However, Camacho is optimistic of a "red wave" of Republican leadership that will come out of upcoming elections in Guam and across the nation.
"People have seen this liberal progressive type of leadership and what it’s led to - total destruction of the economy nationally and locally because the leadership here followed the script of what's happened in the blue states, and look what's happened. Lives, careers, businesses, everything, the economy has been destroyed," Camacho said. "We need to get back to conservative values, conservative leadership and hard work, and determination and focus on the people and the economy and build back up."
Adelup was under Republican leadership for 16 years until Democratic Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero took the reins in 2019.
'Island needs CPR'
While Camacho and Ada won't be rolling out their platform until July 7, Camacho said there are going to be new creative ideas, new sources of income, and the ability to "go beyond our shores and attract not only federal dollars but foreign investors" as well.
"There's not just one silver bullet," he said, to keep the economy going.
He emphasized a leadership experience that survived disasters.
"We’re proven, we're seasoned, and we’ve been tried. We just know that the island needs CPR right now," he said.
CPR stands for "Christ, Prayers and Republican" governor and leadership, Ada said.
The Camacho-Ada team was the second gubernatorial team to file its candidacy. The festive mood during the filing was a direct contrast to the low-key candidacy filing by the Democratic ticket of Del. Michael San Nicolas and running mate Sabrina Salas Matanane.
San Nicolas filed the team's candidacy by himself, since Salas Matanane was attending to a family matter Tuesday.
Their fellow Democrats, the governor and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, have yet to file their candidacy papers with GEC. June 28 is the deadline for the primaries.
33 total candidates
GEC has received 33 candidate filings so far, including four more from Democratic senatorial hopefuls.
Sen. Amanda Shelton and newcomer David R. Duenas filed their candidacy documents Wednesday.
Newcomer William "Bill" Parkinson and former Sen. Kelly G. Marsh-Taitano filed their candidacy papers Thursday.
There are now 26 senatorial candidacy filings: 13 each from Republicans and Democrats. The primaries will eventually narrow down the number of candidates to 15 for each party.
The filers also include two for attorney general and three for delegate.
Candidates for senator as of June 23:
- John Ananich, Democrat
- Former chief of police Fred Bordallo Jr., Democrat
- Vincent Borja, Republican
- Sen. Joanne Brown, Republican, incumbent
- David W. Crisostomo, Republican
- Sen. Chris M. Duenas, Republican, incumbent
- David R. Duenas, Democrat
- Harvey Egna, Republican
- Attorney Thomas J. Fisher, Republican
- Joaquin "Kin" Leon-Guerrero, Republican
- Former Sen. Jesse Lujan, Republican
- Sen. Sabina E. Perez, Democrat, incumbent
- Former Sen. Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young, Republican
- Former Sen. Kelly Marsh-Taitano, Democrat
- Bistra Mendiola, Republican
- Franklin J. Meno, Democrat
- Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, Democrat, incumbent
- William "Bill" Parkinson, Democrat
- Dwayne T. San Nicolas, Democrat
- Jonathan Savares, Democrat
- Sen. Joe San Agustin, Democrat, incumbent
- Sandra R. Seau, Republican
- Sen. Amanda Shelton, Democrat, incumbent
- Former Sen. Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron, Republican
- Sen. Telo Taitague, Republican, incumbent
- Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, Democrat, incumbent