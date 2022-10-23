Campaigns silent on Nelson’s next move

It has been nearly two months since Sen. Telena Nelson was defeated in the primary election while seeking the island's sole elected position in the federal government.
Nelson, who lost a contested race to Judi Won Pat by fewer than 2,000 votes, hasn't spoken publicly about the loss, or who she would endorse since a brief statement shared with The Guam Daily Post on Aug. 29.
“My family, my team, my supporters, and I appreciate your understanding as we take time to reflect on the election,” Nelson stated at the time. “Our efforts to further serve Guam and her people do not end here."
What those efforts have been leading up to the Nov. 8 general election remains unclear.
Nelson and her former opponents have been largely silent on whether she will continue in some capacity - or if she will publicly throw her support behind one of the remaining two candidates on the delegate ballot.
Guam's voters have had to be keeping an eye out on social media for the few posts that offer some indication of what Nelson may be planning.
Over the past several days, a campaign graphic using the initials W.I.N. has been circulating on platforms, including WhatsApp. The initialism stands for "Write in Nelson" to be a member of the Guam Legislature, according to the graphic.
The digital poster doesn't specify if Nelson herself is behind the write-in campaign or if it's being done independently by supporters who wish to keep her in public office. Nelson, a current senator, chose not to seek another term in the lawmaking body.
According to Maria Pangelinan, executive director for the Guam Election Commission, write-in candidates need not register officially with the GEC, unless their campaigns raise or spend over statutory caps.
Pangelinan, when reached for comment Saturday, said the GEC had not heard anything official from Nelson or a draft campaign about the matter.
“We did not hear anything about that,” said Pangelinan. “We don’t need anything to come to us unless she’s making money.”
Nelson did not respond to requests for comment about the write-in push.
Her opponents are similarly mum about what's happened since her defeat as well.
Won Pat's and Moylan's campaigns both declined to comment to The Guam Daily Post over whether Nelson officially conceded or endorsed either of them.
A social media post, which is about a week old, however, shows at least some cooperation between the unsuccessful Democrat and the lone Republican who joined the delegate race.
“Thank you Sen. Telena Nelson for providing our campaign with your sign frames," a post of multiple photos made Oct. 15 on Moylan's Facebook page stated.
The photos depicted Moylan and another person covering up a large sign of Nelson's with one for the Republican candidate. The pair have served together in the Legislature since 2019.
“I will certainly miss as we both exit the Guam Legislature at the end of the year is our camaraderie and friendship,” Moylan said on Facebook. “It has been a honor working across the aisle with you and I am certain the friendship will continue beyond 2023. Best wishes with all your future endeavors!”
The post does not say that Nelson officially endorsed Moylan.
Another unsuccessful Democrat campaign has also given Moylan its unused signs. His Instagram account posted photos of his signs being placed on frames used previously by Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane.
That team has said it would not endorse incumbent Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio in the general election, but stopped short of endorsing the republican team of Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada, although both teams have been appearing jointly and making supportive statements about one another since their own primary election loss.