Candidates respond to Fanohge Coalition survey on key issues

Nineteen candidates vying for an elected office in today's general election responded to a survey from the Fanohge Coalition, an organization made up of more than 30 community groups.
Its General Election Candidate Survey posed three questions to candidates. Do you support CHamoru self-determination? Do you support the changing of Guam’s political status? What is your stance on the U.S. military buildup to Guam?
"The candidates who responded are as follows: Bistra Mendiola, Sarah Nededog, Judi Won Pat, Kelly Marsh-Taitano, Ken Leon Guerrero, Fred Bordallo Jr., Jesse Lujan, Jose 'Pedo' Terlaje, Angela Santos, Sabina Perez, Leevin Camacho, James Moylan, Ian Catling, Telo Taitague, MiChelle Taitano, Will Parkinson, Jonathan Savares, Therese Terlaje and Chris Barnett,” Fanohge Coalition told The Guam Daily Post.
On the issue of CHamoru self-determination, the coalition explained that it is addressing a “historical wrong through a symbolic act of restorative justice. It gives those who have been long denied the chance to voice what they would prefer for their political future, the opportunity to do so.”
According to the survey results, 17 out of 20 candidates indicated strong support for the right of the CHamoru people to hold a plebiscite in which they can express their preference for the political future of Guam. Leon Guerrero and Moylan do not support "the inalienable rights of the CHamoru people," the coalition stated. One respondent, Mendiola, said she has "more research" to do on the topic.
“It is our hope that elected leaders engage seriously in Guåhan’s decolonization,” the coalition said of the results.
In regard to Guam's political status, 19 out of 20 candidates expressed their support to change to something other than a non-self-governing territory.
Most expressed differing opinions on what that status would be, however.
"Some supported greater independence; others felt Guam should become closer to the U.S.; some expressed a hope that whatever future status we achieve would allow Guam and the CNMI to become reunified," the coalition stated.
Leon Guerrero "responded negatively," according to the group. The Republican senatorial candidate advocated for the territory to continue its current status as an unincorporated territory, the group said.
When it comes to the military buildup, the coalition reported most candidates "offered support for the buildup, although emphasized that it cannot come at the cost to our environment, our resources and our historical/culture sites.”
The group said it was “happy to see that many candidates understood the connection between our current political status as a territory and how it prevents us from both mitigating negative impacts of the buildup, as well as capitalizing on the benefits it might provide.”
The Fanohge Coalition is a network of 38 different nonprofits, organizations, student associations and businesses. While the coalition stated it does not endorse political candidates, it is their hope Guam's "elected leaders remain knowledgeable and engaged."