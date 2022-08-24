Candidate's sign defaced

A senatorial candidate "wasn't shocked but bothered" when he saw his face on a campaign sign was torched.
"It looks like they took a butane torch towards my face," said Darrell Christopher "Malafunkshun" Barnett about a campaign sign that he discovered was vandalized earlier this week.
The sign in question, Barnett said, was for a family in Humåtak who had been waiting to proudly show support for the local media personality turned senatorial candidate.
Barnett and his family were bothered by the manner in which the sign was vandalized.
"She (my mother) was really bothered by it because she was just concerned they used fire and for her fire's pretty serious," Barnett said.
"With a fire I felt like and my family felt like it was really personal and maybe this person who did it, which I don't know for whatever reason, was feeling vindictive," Barnett added while also referring to vandalized signs of other candidates such as Roy Quinata, who according to Post files, had a sign vandalized when a sticker of a hamburger was placed next to his face.
Aftermath
Following the discovery of the sign, Barnett did not feel the need to call the police, take the sign down, or even speculate on the motive of the vandalism, but instead took to social media to address the issue.
"I didn't want it to become a distraction and coming from a background as a comedian I just felt there's a way I could address this, but also make light of it and move forward," Barnett said of a video he posted on social media addressing the issue.
"I don't want to let this because 1000% of the people I've met on the trail have been so encouraging and supportive and excited about my candidacy and that's why I kind of addressed it the way I did, which is kind of tongue and cheek because we're just going to keep moving forward and there's way more people who are supportive of what I'm doing."
According to Guam Police Department spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella, a person could be arrested under suspicion of criminal mischief if they vandalized property.
Criminal mischief can carry a sentence of between two days and a year and the perpetrator could be ordered to pay a fine of $250 to $500 for the first offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense, Guam law states.