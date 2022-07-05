Cannabis expo to offer information on cannabis products, industry

Alterxego Entertainment & Positive Peer Pressures is hosting an educational expo on legal cannabis in the Marianas on July 10.
This is the second annual Guam cannabis extract expo and will held at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon. Topic experts Nikka T and The Dank Duchess will share information to local growers of cannabis and about extracts at the expo, according to a press release from the organizer.
Recreational marijuana was legalized locally on April 4, 2019. Public Law 35-5 made it legal on Guam for people 21 years of age or older to possess and cultivate certain amounts of marijuana for recreational use. The regulations for marijuana were passed this year.
July 10 expo
Prior to the expo, local celebrity UFC Fighter Trev 5 Star Jones, Nikka T and The Dank Duchess will judge locally submitted flower and extracts for the inaugural 6710 CUP, Guam’s first cannabis and extract competition.
Nikka T has hosted cannabis events around the world including High Times Cannabis Cup, The Emerald Cup, The Secret Cup, Master In Rosin and now the 6710 cup at the Guam Cannabis Extract Expo.
The Dank Duchess has appeared on Viceland’s Bong Appetite Seasons 1 and 3, and is the former editing manager for Skunk Magazine. She travels to Guam as a consultant, teaching hash-making and how to increase efficiency for local small farmers and laboratories.
Sen. Clynton Ridgell is scheduled to speak at the expo to address the new regulations and what local businesses/growers can expect.
Many local businesses will display their local products or services.
Separate AG roundtable
The Office of the Attorney General of Guam also previously announced it is hosting a separate cannabis regulation roundtable at 8:15 a.m. July 8 and will feature cannabis regulation experts on the business aspects of the industry, while also "combatting illegal activity and protecting consumers.”
“Standing up an industry for adult-use cannabis is a process that is going to require us as a community to constantly engage in gathering of data and feedback, adjust laws and regulations, and educate regulators, industry players, and consumers alike,” said AG Leevin Camacho.
The discussion will feature subject experts who have nearly 50 years of collective experience in the cannabis legal and regulatory field, according to the AG’s office. The panelists are Norman Birenbaum, Kathy Hoffman, John Hudak, Sundie Seefried, and Bruce Turcott. The discussion will be online at oagguam.org/live.