The BeHeartfelt Canstruction event has built up the food bank for the organization's Meal Pack Program and that means more children won’t go hungry on the weekends.
A total of 5,460 cans of food and hygiene supplies were collected as a result of the competition, which used donated goods as building blocks in a construction activity hosted by BeHeartfelt.
BeHeartfelt is a nonprofit that helps youths in need through various programs, including the Meal Pack Program.
“I am absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful for the overwhelming support our community has shown for the kids Meal Pack Program. It's heartwarming to see how our collective efforts are making a real difference in the lives of children. Together, we're spreading joy, nourishment, and hope. I want to thank everyone for all of the unwavering commitment to this wonderful cause,” Lori Marsh Marble, founder of BeHeartfelt, told The Guam Daily Post.
The Meal Pack Program began a year ago and feeds 140 children in need every weekend, sending kids home on Fridays with meals they can eat through the weekend.
The success of the Canstruction event means the program can at least double the number of kids fed.
The event, held on Monday, was the first of its kind on Guam and Marble intends on making it an annual event to help combat food insecurity and weekend hunger in youths.
“We are looking to do this as an annual fall event. This could potentially secure most of the food needed each year for the children as it grows,” she said.
Six teams participated in the event; each was responsible for purchasing their own canned food. Cost-U-Less collected the most - 3,442 canned foods.