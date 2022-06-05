Car crash closes intersection near Oka Payless

An early Sunday morning a three-car crash sent two people to hospitals and closed the intersection of Gov. Carlos Camacho Road and Farenholt Ave. in Tamuning.
At 2:46 a.m., Guam Fire Department units responded to a crash with serious injuries in front of Oka Payless.
One patient, the driver of one car, was unconscious and unresponsive when medics arrived, according to GFD. The patient was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital after being extricated from the vehicle by rescue personnel.
Another patient, the operator of the other vehicle involved, was transported to Naval Hospital Guam with non-life threatening injuries, GFD said.
Guam Police Department are on scene and had closed the intersection as they conduct their investigation.