A reported car crash at Nimitz Hill led to the arrest of Kekoa James Tydingco who was charged for drug possession.
At about 1:55 p.m. July 8, Guam Police Department was called to respond to a car that apparently ran off the road near the Joint Region Marianas headquarters, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam.
Officers arrived to find a white Mazda 6 that crashed into the concrete barrier at the entrance of Flag Circle. The car was severely damaged in the front with the right front tire deflated and vehicle debris scattered, documents state. The officers’ impression was that the car was speeding when it crashed.
The officers asked Tydingco, who was driving the vehicle, what happened and he said he didn’t remember, documents state. He was arrested for imprudent driving and the officers inventoried the car and his belongings. In his backpack they found a fabricated glass pipe with residue, two clear plastic resealable baggies and a syringe with a substance in it - these all tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. The gross weight was approximately 7 grams, documents state.
Officers also found a second bag in the car with three syringes, the contents of which also tested presumptive positive for meth, documents state.
According to the complaint, officers alleged they couldn’t interview Tydingco because he was “severely incoherent at times.” They also reported that he “displayed involuntary movements throughout his body and facial areas.”
He was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.