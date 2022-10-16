It was a bumpy ride, but after over a year held up by protests, Guam Department of Education schools will finally have improved air quality with HEPA filters installed in every classroom and office across the island.
The $8 million GDOE contract was secured by Carrier Guam to supply and install 2,467 Carrier OptiClean air scrubbers with a five-year maintenance service agreement, according to a Carrier release.
Company officials congratulated the Carrier Guam Equipment team, including Arnel Francisco, senior sales and operations manager, Armie Dizon, manager of commercial project sales, and sales associate Krystle Compton.
The procurement of the districtwide filters began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of health and safety measures taken to mitigate the spread of the virus. But it was held up by multiple protests and a stay in court.
GDOE has been working on the purchase since July 30, 2021, when the initial invitation for bid was issued. That bid was canceled as a result of the first protest, and in September 2021, GDOE issued a second bid which also stalled in the procurement process as students made their return to in-person instruction. In total, the bid went through four amendments before being awarded.
What are schools getting?
"Guam’s public schools will be receiving Carrier’s award-winning OptiClean Dual-Mode Air Scrubber and Negative Air Machine. Developed through rapid innovation in early 2020 as a negative air machine for use in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, OptiClean can also be used as an air scrubber in schools, small businesses and other commercial settings to help provide healthier air,” Carrier Guam told The Guam Daily Post.
The HEPA filters are 99.97% high-efficiency absorbing and, according to Carrier Guam, will benefit students and teachers.
"HEPA advanced air filtration systems provide a significant additional layer that, when applied with proper ventilation, filtration, temperature and humidity control, helps achieve better indoor air quality (IAQ) results. While the current urgency around healthy indoor environments in schools revolves around minimizing transmission risk, research has shown the potential impact of healthy schools to be much greater. Poor (indoor air quality) can lead to headaches, fatigue, lack of concentration, and irritation of the eyes, nose, throat and lungs,” Carrier Guam said.
The bid win came after 20 OptiClean units were installed at GDOE’s administration headquarters.
“Despite competition from other suppliers, Carrier secured the work due to the ability to meet the project timeline and the execution of the pilot program that met all project needs,” the release said.
The funding comes from COVID-19 relief grants, namely, the U.S. Department of Education, Education Stabilization Fund II, aimed at returning students safely to school amid the pandemic. A portion of the funds also went to purchase the same air filters for qualifying private and charter schools on island.
"GDOE did a lot of their own research into (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) and (Environmental Protection Agency) standards and recommendations for (indoor air quality) and ultimately selected the most feasible (indoor air quality) solution for Guam’s public schools. This is a win for the entire island. The integration of a HEPA filtration system promotes healthier indoor environments for the well-being of students, staff and our community,” Carrier Guam stated.