The Guam Veterans Cemetery was awarded $8.2 million to increase capacity for about 10 more years.
The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration announced in a press release the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration awarded a federal grant worth $8.2 million to expand and improve the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
"One of our challenges was ... the agency didn't have the money to operate or provide those services (to veterans) so now we do have the money thanks to the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration. I want to thank them for helping and supporting our agency," said P. Tim Aguon, director of Guam Veterans Affairs.
Aguon explained they applied for the grant a year ago and were one of the two states and territories this year to be awarded a portion of the total $40 million for the entire nation, which made Guam "the fourth or fifth highest" in money received.
The money will be used primarily to build a total of 1,400 crypts and improve the infrastructure of the 13-acre area the cemetery currently sits on.
"It probably gives us eight to 10 years of capacity," said Aguon, who added the agency will be "building up" on the land already owned.
Despite having approximately 10 more years' worth of capacity, Aguon said there are plans in the works to acquire new land adjacent to the cemetery and expand even further.
"We're working on a long-term plan for 20-30 years. Whether it be an expansion of the land - which the (Department of Defense and) Navy owns about 20 acres adjacent to us. The governor is working on that with DOD and the Navy so hopefully, we can get that. If not, we're going to have to find another piece of property 20 acres somewhere else on Guam, and that will be the annex to the Piti Veterans Cemetery," Aguon said, before emphasizing the importance of receiving assistance.
"The people of Guam - we're the highest per capita enlistment which, in turn, gives us the highest per capita in veterans (so) we should all be honoring and taking care of our veterans living and those that have fallen," Aguon concluded.