Chamber encourages voting for pro-business candidates today

The state of Guam’s economy is fragile, Guam Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Ed Untalan recognized, as he reminded the local business community of the importance of making votes count today, during the 2022 general election.
"I really encourage all of you to go out there and to vote. I hope your employees are also registered to vote. It's very important. You know, these elections have consequences and so every vote matters,” Untalan said to Chamber members during a meeting on Oct. 26, which was highlighted in an email message sent earlier this week.
He stressed the need to elect leaders who support local businesses as the island navigates a path of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The community depends on your vote. The community depends on all your employees' votes and if they don't, it doesn't help. And while I don't tell anyone how to vote from the standpoint of the chamber, we need to be able to connect leaders that are pro-business, because we were facing some challenges ahead,” he said.
Although the government of Guam is currently enjoying a revenue surplus for the fiscal year, he pointed out that the military buildup and federal relief funds were main contributors to the increase in tax collections.
Voting counts in having a say moving forward on how money is spent, according to Untalan.
"The government spends money. It's our money, it's taxpayers' money. And we have to have a say on how they spend it. It's also an opportunity for change. If you feel that there's a need for change then you need to vote, otherwise, if you don't if you feel there's a need and you don't vote, then it's useless,” he said. “Now the challenge for all political candidates out there, is how are you going to take that excess cash and keep our economy alive.”
Tax revenue and Guam’s workforce are intertwined, he said. Without a strong economy, available jobs in the community suffer and, in turn, can bring higher rates of unemployed.
“I was also surprised that we had an unemployment rate of 4.8%. I was really surprised because every restaurant I go in, talking to stores etc. and people are looking for employees. That’s a great unemployment rate, then I read there’s about 50,000 people that don’t want to work. And while that includes a lot of retirees, probably about half of that are young people who may not want to work or are single parents,” he said. “Our economy is very fragile and why, because crime, homelessness … the other thing I am concerned about is inflation.”
While he joked about the rising cost of living on Guam, the impact was not a laughing matter.
“Looking at the areas where price increased, you know, eggs rose 42%, that’s why I don’t eat eggs anymore. Fish and seafood is 19.2%. I just see the food and walk by it and dairy products 14%. So while unemployment is ... about 8.3%, there are other products there that have increased and it’s impacting everyone,” Untalan said.
All factors in Untalan’s push to encourage local businesses to not only vote, but to vote for candidates who are supportive of local business.