Chamber of Commerce outgoing chairman shares his 2023 outlook

The outgoing chairman of the Guam Chamber of Commerce gave his end-of-year address to members Wednesday, focused on what he believes lies in the road ahead while looking back at 2022.
Prior to the new board taking over the Guam Chamber of Commerce, outgoing chairman Edward Untalan took the time to congratulate Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio on securing reelection as he reaffirmed the chamber’s willingness to partner with the government, even after his successor takes the helm.
“The chamber is committed to collaborate with the governor, you cannot separate the governor and the private sector, they need to be able to listen … work and understand. Because you hear about the billions of dollars in construction industry … but there are other sectors that are struggling,” Untalan said.
He stressed that elected leaders need to do the "right thing” in rebuilding the economy moving forward, he also stressed the need to focus resources into Guam’s product — tourism and the military.
“Military is taking off on its own, but we still need to collaborate to ensure the preservation of our environment and culture. But tourism is where we are seeing the challenges we face today. Many of those in the hotel industry understand that," Untalan said. "We need to build a product that will draw investors and visitors back. There are clouds out there that I think we will be facing but we need to focus on a product and what does this product mean.”
Untalan pointed out that Guam has a “tremendous" opportunity in the coming years if spending is done wisely.
"We have the cushion from the federal dollars supported by the military realignment. And what does this mean? Anything that will drive investors and investments into our island. We need to clean our facilities, we need to focus in on crime and drugs and we need to have the governor supporting,” he said. “The government is not in the business of making money because that’s the tax dollars. When you have excess money, then it should be used wisely to be able to grow our product. Other things like attractions, the cleanliness of our island, getting rid of all the junk cars, most importantly improving the quality of life.”
Untalan believes that 2023 is a year that will be spent positioning the island for “dark clouds ahead.”
“We still have an inflation rate of 7.7%, interest rates are rising, you see home sales slowing down for several reasons but it's getting harder for people to qualify now because of the interest rates. The price of oil is going to rise. … So we have to position ourselves, those are the dark clouds ahead of us. We also have supply chain issues,” he said. “All the retailers out there know it's difficult to get products in right now."
The outlook however is not completely grim.
“The sun can break through those clouds," according to Untalan.
"The good news is we have this military buildup and we heard it’s going to be $1.2 billion to $2 billion in the next eight years," he said, later adding, "So when I start to think about the surpluses that the government has accumulated it's because of the federal pandemic dollars but also because of the buildup. When you have a $100 million surplus, that’s fantastic. Now moving forward the government has to use that wisely, because why? Next year the federal pandemic dollars will start to reduce, so that’s important."
He said working collaboratively could result in reduced taxes.
“Particularly for the industries that are struggling, like to reduce taxes to build affordable homes, not low-income (housing) but houses that are affordable to buy. Our objective is to be able to focus in on our product,” he said.
Untalan said to focus on Guam’s product, we must understand that the military is an industry.
“We need to work with that, we need to nurture, to build and be able to continue,” he said.
But he also pointed out that the retail services sector needs help. Untalan spoke of Guam’s unemployment rate of 4.8% and noted that the unemployment rate needs to be explored further.
“I go out and I talk to a lot of employers, they say that the workforce has become comfortable with public assistance. I heard this phrase, ‘I want a hand up not a handout.’ Why? Because there’s a sense of dignity. So when I looked at the low unemployment rate and I heard we’ve had a mass departure of the population. I said, 'Wow.' The population pre-pandemic was 123,380. We’re at 123,098 we didn’t drop right, however, total employment went from 71,440 to 66,400, now while the unemployed number dropped by 1,290, the not in labor force number really surprised me because that went from 47,270 to 54,200. That, I think, says a lot, because people don’t have an incentive, it seems, to work,” Untalan said.
He believes now is the time to give people a reason to get back in the workforce.
“We already saw we are short 5,000 people back into the workforce to get to the pre-pandemic numbers. I think we now have to work again, our job is to build the private sector. The more we build the private sector, the more we build the economy, then jobs and wages can improve and give a sense of dignity to those getting a handout. Again, we want to be able to create an economy that give a hand up but not a handout,” he said.