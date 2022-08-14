Guam Police Department officers are seeking the public's assistance to help them locate Cheryl Moana Marie Borja. Borja, 45, is wanted by local law enforcement officials for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation, according to GPD.
The police department's Auxiliary Services Division on Friday announced that Borja is believed to be avoiding authorities and may flee once spotted.
Borja is CHamoru, stands 5-foot, 1-inch tall, has black hair, brown eyes and a a tattoo of roses. She weighs about 110 pounds, according to GPD.
She is wanted for questioning in connection with various criminal cases.
"I don't have the details on the types of cases," said Officer Berlyn Savela, GPD spokesperson. "On a side note, wanted flyers are released after all efforts have been exhausted in locating a person of interest who may have been identified to be involved in or may be a key witness to an ongoing and open case."
She was last seen at a residence in Barrigada, GPD noted.
The areas Borja is known to frequent include:
• Manibusan Road Barrigada
• BelAir Apartments Mangilao
• Hse #132B Sgt. Henry Pereda Street, Barrigada
• Hse #208 J.A. Pangelinan Street, Yona
• Unit #A1 Villa De Este Apartments, Mongmong
• Taluba Street, Toto
Residents who know of Borja’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact GPD at 671-472-8911.