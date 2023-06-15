A 2-year-old died after being hit by a car in Upper Tumon on Tuesday night.
The Guam Police Department, in a release issued by spokesperson Berlyn Savella, stated an officer responded to a serious car crash in the Upper Tumon area at about 5:40 p.m.
"Upon the officer's arrival, information revealed a child was hit by an operator of a silver Mitsubishi Outlander and fled the scene," the release stated. It added the child, a 2-year-old, was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Shortly after the incident, the Highway Patrol Division was activated and began its investigation.
"The preliminary investigation identifies the pedestrian was playing with four other children while in the parking lot of Family Apartments," Savella stated. "The vehicle traveling west by the apartment struck the pedestrian and later fled the scene."
On Wednesday morning, the driver of the SUV was located and identified as 44-year-old Terry Sabnat.
According to the police statement, Sabnat was arrested on suspicion of the following offenses:
• Driving without a license.
• Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
• Negligent homicide.
• Vehicular homicide.
Booked and confined
Sabnat was booked and confined by the Department of Corrections at 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to Maj. Antone Aguon, who added Sabnat has no prior history of confinement.
As of noon Wednesday, Sabnat had not been charged in the Superior Court of Guam.