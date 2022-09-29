Chinese national denies illegal entry

Another man has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to illegal entry into Guam.
Zhicong Huang was among nine Chinese individuals arrested by a multiagency task force and subsequently charged by the Office of the Attorney General for allegedly coming into the island without being cleared to do so.
Huang was the last of the nine to plead not guilty to charges related to the arrival which included failure to acquire clearance requirements, failure to deliver a manifest to a customs officer and prohibited unloading, all as misdemeanors.
According to court documents, police were dispatched to Ritidian Point to meet Huang and another individual told officers they traveled from Rota to Guam and their passports were in the custody of Saipan immigrations.
Huang further said he alone piloted an inflatable skiff and communicated with individuals on Guam prior to the illegal landing. He did sign an abandonment form for the vessel, however, according to the complaint.
Prior to Huang entering his plea, seven others charged in connection to illegal entry, Haize Lu, Ruigang Li, Fu Jun Zhai, Jian Feng Li, Fu Li, Guo Qin She and Xiao Juan Sun, pleaded not guilty to charges earlier this month.
The first man to be arrested and charged, Jian Feng Lu, also pleaded not guilty.
The nine individuals have all been released from custody. Probation officers previously reported to the court that all defendants were complying with their conditions of release.