Three Chinese nationals charged locally in connection to their unlawful arrival to Guam have been indicted and face federal charges in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands' federal court.
Two men, Fu Li and Guo Qin She, and one woman, Xiao Juan Sun, were charged with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens in the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands for allegedly arriving in Guam by boat earlier this year.
The three Chinese nationals were charged separately, however, according to federal court documents, purchased a boat "used for transportation because Chinese citizens wanted to avoid immigration processes that was anticipated if travel was completed by commercial plane."
Li, She and Sun, according to Post files, arrived in Guam at separate times in July and were arrested by a multi-agency task force created to address the increase in unlawful arrivals. They have since been charged in the Superior Court of Guam for allegedly being the driver of their vessel. They have all pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.
Despite allegedly carrying passengers in their boats, Li, She and Sun were the only ones charged on Guam but in the federal indictment all passengers now face the federal charge of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens.
In the three cases, a total of 18 Chinese nationals, including Li, She and Sun, were indicted with the charge of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and were accused of contributing money to purchase the boat, documents state.