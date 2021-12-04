A Christmas bazaar will light up Hagåtña on Dec. 11.
From 6 to 10 p.m., the bazaar will be held on Chalan Santo Papa, in between the Pay-Less Supermarkets' corporate office and Calvo’s Insurance, the two businesses organizing the event. Roads will be closed from 10 a.m.-midnight that day.
"There is no fee to attend as island families will be delighted by an event for the senses with festive holiday light displays, local small business crafters, a selection of delicious eats from various food trucks and holiday entertainment by musical legends, The Radiants," according to the press release.
The food trucks participating: Dirty Kitchen, Matakos Guam, 671 Kettle Corn, Chef Inasal, Mighty Purple, Munchies Guam, Sip-n-Dip, Korned, Manang Pika, Men and Joy BBQ, Pure Lemon, Island Kraves, Happy Bites, Dikiki Donuts, The Food Truck Guam, Pokeyz, Maclitz, A&L Foods/Loida Foods and Kris BBQ.
There also will be craft and product vendors for residents to visit and do a little bit of Christmas shopping. Vendors include Olfactory Creative, Hibiscus Guam, Salty Swell, Loco Promos, Rai Rose Rue Collections, Maolek Brewery, Polynesian Handicrafts, Sweets by Bernice, Tupperware, Thirty-One Bags, Hafa Adai Life, Paparazzi, Macrame with Abby, Econen Guam, Kadena by Kam, Kneaded N Pressed, Grazeful Guam, Accentuate GU, Koko Handcrafted, Earthy + Herbs, Dara Renee Designs, HLD Custom Creations, Sola Blooms, Kaupelis Creations, CC’s Cookie Creations, Custom Made by Maria, Stampin’ Up, Cali Cakery and Salupa Hut.
Toys for Tots, assisted by retired and active duty members of the United States Marine Corps, will be on-site to accept donations of new, unwrapped gifts from the public.
Other Christmas events also will be held this holiday season.
St. Anthony Christmas Toy Drive
St. Anthony Catholic School is collecting new and unwrapped toys and gifts that will be donated to Catholic Social Service. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 10.
New and unwrapped toys and gifts can be dropped at the school's front office. Toys and gifts for children ages 0 to 17 years old will be accepted.
For more information, contact Domonic Tate Manibusan at 671-647-1140 or domonic.manibusan@sacsguam.com.
Hotel Nikko Guam light show
The Hotel Nikko Guam launched its LED light show, which ends Jan. 5. The shows run for seven minutes, four shows nightly at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. The show is family-friendly, and there is no charge to attend.
For those who would like to extend this festive experience, the Nikko’s lobby café, Fountain, will be open nightly to sell desserts, bread, coffee and cold beverages, the hotel stated in a press release. The Nikko is taking reservations for all restaurants at 671-649-8815.
Electric Winter Wonderland in Hagåtña
Skinner Plaza is decorated with Christmas lights, pixelating trees, holiday arches and blizzards of snow for the community to enjoy through Jan. 8, 2022.
Special light shows will be featured in 30-minute intervals from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. COVID-19 social gathering limits will be enforced and mask-wearing is required.
(Daily Post Staff )