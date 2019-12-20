Christmas Eve a holiday, and early payday for GovGuam employees

Thousands of government of Guam employees have been given the gift of a day off on Christmas Eve and an early payday.
“While we know the challenges we face are great, nothing is greater than the strength, resilience, and spirit of the people of Guam,” states a letter from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, which also notes that President Trump ordered a holiday for the federal government.
“So, in the spirit of giving this holiday season, we have decided to make payday come a little early next week. Instead of waiting until Friday, payday will fall on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, 2019.”
According to the, the holiday is a token of their gratitude in recognition of “all that you do for the people of Guam, we wanted to show you that we appreciate your hard work. Together, we are working to build a safer and more prosperous community, one that grows better, stronger, and more beautiful every day.”
"We are also declaring Christmas Eve a Government of Guam Holiday, giving thousands of government employees more time to spend with their loved ones," the letter adds.