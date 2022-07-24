Members of Barrigada Stake Helping Hands volunteered for a cleanup project on a section of Route 8 in Maite on July 16. The cleanup was part of the 78th Liberation Day parade and festivities.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reached out to its youth to participate in an initiative sponsored by the Islandwide Beautification Task Force and the governor’s summer youth employment program, according to the press release. The governor reached out to all island youth as Guam is geared up for the Liberation Day Parade and festivities to help beautify the island for this annual celebration - the first parade post-COVID-19 pandemic.
Youth and other youth leaders donned their Helping Hands vests and hit the road to pick up trash, which include typical litter as well as the occasional surprise - like a hub cap.
“Guam’s young people have demonstrated their capability and desire to contribute their services to our island, and their initiative to spearhead these valued cleanups builds on the leadership experience they are gaining through our Summer Youth Employment Program," the press release stated, quoting the governor from earlier this month.