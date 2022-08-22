Chuuk State Supreme Court has lost its chief justice, according to a release from the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The release noted they were saddened to learn of the death of Chief Justice Repeat R. Samuel. The NMI judiciary expressed its condolences to Samuel's family, friends and the people of the state of Chuuk and the Federated States of Micronesia.
Chief Justice Samuel’s dedication to the people of Chuuk began as a trial counselor at Micronesian Legal Services Corporation. Throughout his career, he took on various roles within the Department of Public Safety. He also served as a pastor at his church in Wichap, Weno. His ascension to the bench made significant progress in the Chuuk state judiciary and increased access to justice. In his role as chief justice, he was also a member of the Pacific Judicial Council, assisting in the delivery of judicial education and training in the region, noted the release.