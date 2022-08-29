Closing arguments begin in Hansen trial

The trial for Hansen Helicopters and its president John Walker is coming to a close after six months of litigation.
On Monday in the District Court of Guam attorneys began their closing arguments to jurors in their last attempt to persuade them to determine whether Walker and his company could be found guilty or not guilty of conspiring to defraud the government.
Prosecuting attorney Marie Miller alleged Hansen's scheme involved leasing uncertified helicopters for aerial tours and tuna spotting services and was rooted in their "love of money."
"This case is simply about one thing. It's about greed," Miller said to the jury.
"It's about people who put profits over others. It's about people who violated the law repeatedly, knowingly, intentionally and without any regret."
Miller explained to the jury that Walker and his company allegedly used "destroyed, scrapped" helicopters and fraudulently obtained airworthy certificates from the Federal Aviation Administration. She also accused the company of using "at least 36 shell companies" to cover up the fraud.
To further paint the picture, Miller told the story of a military helicopter that was destroyed and fraudulently obtained by Walker and Hansen, who, under their shell companies were able to register as a civilian helicopter with the FAA. In the PowerPoint presentation she used during her arguments, Miller said the helicopter was certified fraudulently 317 times.
Defense
In response to Miller, Hansen's attorney Edward McConwell urged the jury to return a not guilty verdict because of the functionality of the alleged unworthy aircraft.
"Those helicopters performed 644,000 hours," McConwell said of Hansen's average of 36 aircraft in the span of 20 years.
"That's a very good definition of airworthiness of the helicopters involved in this case," he added.
Following McConwell's arguments, the court decided to have Walker's attorney Mack Martin give his closing arguments and allow Miller a rebuttal on Tuesday.
Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood read the jury instructions for deliberations before closing arguments.