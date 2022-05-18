CNMI governor acquitted in impeachment trial

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres gets to keep his job after the CNMI Senate on Wednesday afternoon voted to acquit him in the impeachment trial that didn’t have a prosecutor to challenge the governor’s defense.
The vote was 4-3 in favor of acquitting the governor.
At least six affirmative votes are needed to convict Torres under the CNMI Constitution.
A conviction could have resulted in Torres' removal as CNMI governor.
The voting pattern was the same on each of the six articles of impeachment alleging the governor of commission of felony, neglect of duty and corruption: Four "no" votes to convict him, and three "yes" votes to convict him.
"Does clear and convincing evidence exist to sustain the (first-sixth) article of impeachment against Gov. Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres to remove him from the Office of the Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands?" Senate President Jude Hofschneider asked before each vote.
"With 3 votes yes and 4 votes no, (Articles 1 to 6) failed to garner the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the Senate members to convict and therefore (Articles 1 to 6) is not sustained. Gov. Ralph Torres is hereby acquitted of the charges," Hofschneider said after the roll call.
This is the first impeachment trial in the history of the CNMI and of any U.S. territory.
Only seven of nine senators were present to vote.
The four Republican senators who consistently voted to acquit the governor were aligned with the governor: Hofschneider and Sens. Victor Hocog, Karl King-Nabors and Frank Cruz.
The three independent and Democrat senators who consistently voted to convict the governor were Sens. Paul Manglona, Teresita Santos and Edith Deleon Guerrero.
Torres, 42, was impeached by the CNMI House of Representatives in January over allegations of felony, neglect of duty and corruption that included what House members said were a lavish lifestyle on taxpayers' tab in the aftermath of Supertyphoon Yutu and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Criminal charges remain
While Torres is acquitted in the impeachment trial, he is still facing criminal charges that are similar to the articles of impeachment that the CNMI Office of Attorney General filed recently.
The governor did not appear at the impeachment trial but was represented by private counsel Anthony Aguon.
The House, dominated by Democrats and independents, said their hands were unjustly tied by the Senate’s impeachment rules that they said were drafted by the governor’s counsel in collusion with the governor’s allies in the Senate. This, the House said, resulted in the absence of a prosecutor to cross-examine and rebut the witnesses that the governor’s defense team presented during two days of trial.
Prior to the start of the impeachment trial, two senators recused themselves from participating in the trial. One of them, Sen. Vinnie Sablan, is the governor’s running mate in his reelection, while Sen. Justo Quitugua is a close relative
Torres is the second CNMI governor to be impeached – or charged by the CNMI House of Representatives. The first one was then Gov. Benigno R. Fitial, who resigned days after the Senate was to open an impeachment trial in 2013. Torres was among senators at the time.
Prior to the vote, senators heard comments from members of the public.
Some senators also made statements prior to the vote.
Article 1: Commission of a felony, theft of utility services: 4 no, 3 yes. Acquitted
Article 2: Commission of a felony, theft: 4 no, 3 yes. Acquitted
Article 3: Corruption, unlawful first-class and business-class travel: 4 no, 3 yes. Acquitted
Article 4: Corruption, misuse of government resources: 4 no, 3 yes. Acquitted
Article 5: Neglect of duty, negligence during crisis. 4 no, 3 yes. Acquitted
Article 6: Neglect of duty, contempt of the Legislature. 4 no, 3 yes. Acquitted
This story will be updated.