SAIPAN — Department of Public Safety officers in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands arrested Rui Jun Huang early Monday morning after he allegedly stabbed a man he was fighting and another person who was trying to break up the fight.
One of the victims died and the other was seriously injured.
DPS, in a statement, classified the case as "homicide, pending further investigation."
Huang, 49, is being detained at the CNMI Department of Corrections facility.
On May 9, about 2:04 a.m., police received a report of a stabbing incident at the Paseo de Marianas in Garapan, Saipan.
At the scene, officers saw two men lying on the ground by the former Famous Shoes establishment.
Medics from the CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported both victims to the Commonwealth Health Center for further treatment.
At CHC, one of the victims was pronounced dead, while the other was in critical condition and admitted for further care, DPS stated.
Based on its preliminary investigation, DPS said, in the early morning of May 9, a group of men was seen walking into the Paseo de Marianas after a night out.
One member of the group – Victim 1 – saw an individual, later identified as Rui Jun Huang, and greeted him while continuing to walk. Huang began talking loudly.
Victim 1 left the group and approached Huang. A brief fight ensued. The fight was immediately broken up by the group and other witnesses in the area, and the group left the scene.
Several minutes later, the group doubled back through PDM to head to a friend's house where they ran into Huang again.
Witnesses told police that Victim 1 left the group to confront Huang. Victim 2 followed to stop Huang and Victim 1 from arguing.
At this point, however, Huang pulled out a knife and separately stabbed Victims 1 and 2, DPS said.
A member of the group restrained Huang as the others called for police assistance.
Police soon arrived and placed Huang under arrest and transported him to the Department of Corrections facility.