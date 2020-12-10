SAIPAN — A black Toyota Tacoma drove off Suicide Cliff late Tuesday afternoon, Department of Public Safety spokesman Dre Pangelinan said.
He said around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, DPS received a 911 call reporting a vehicle runoff at the Suicide Cliff lookout in Marpi.
DPS and the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Search and Rescue Unit team were immediately dispatched to the scene, Pangelinan said.
"Police were told that a dark-colored vehicle was seen driving off the cliff. At the scene, police and SARU confirmed that a black Toyota Tacoma was found inside a heavily vegetated area just below the cliff line. The operator was found to be unresponsive before being transported to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.," he said. "This case remains ongoing and is pending next of kin notification."
Other sources said the body was burned beyond recognition.
On its Facebook page, Tuesday evening, the Department of Fire and EMS said after it received a call reporting a vehicle that was seen driving off Suicide Cliff, Engine 2 and Medic 2 from the Garapan Fire Station and Rescue 1 from the Susupe Fire Station were dispatched to the location at 4:35 p.m. The first unit arrived at the scene at 4:53 p.m.
"DFEMS and DPS first responders hiked toward the base of the cliff, where they found a black Toyota Tacoma that had been engulfed in flames," the post states. "DFEMS personnel were able to recover the deceased. The case is under investigation by the Department of Public Safety."